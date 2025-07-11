The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General's Office have reported the in absentia suspicion of the son of the Kremlin's "gray cardinal" Mykola Patrushev. This refers to Dmitry Patrushev, the deputy head of the Russian government, who organized the mass theft of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Dmitry Patrushev is profiting from stolen Ukrainian grain

As the SBU and the UCP managed to find out, during the period of the full-scale war under the leadership of Patrushev Jr., more than 4 million tons of Ukrainian grain crops for a total amount of over 23 billion hryvnias were exported from Ukraine to Russia.

The investigation confirmed the fact of the colossal plundering of agricultural enterprises by the Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.

The enemy subsequently sold the looted agricultural products through the Russian "shadow fleet" to countries in the Middle East and North Africa under the guise of Russian goods, the SBU emphasizes.

The Security Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that Dmitry Patrushev is the son of the Kremlin's "gray cardinal" Mykola Patrushev.

The latter, as is known, is not only the “right-hand man” of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but also headed first the FSB of the Russian Federation and then the Security Council of Russia for decades. He is currently a direct assistant to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

According to available data, it was Patrushev "senior" who lobbied for the appointment of his son to the position of Minister of Agriculture of Russia and later Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government.

Given the fact that Dmitry Patrushev is on Russian territory, comprehensive measures have been launched to bring him to justice.