The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General's Office have reported the in absentia suspicion of the son of the Kremlin's "gray cardinal" Mykola Patrushev. This refers to Dmitry Patrushev, the deputy head of the Russian government, who organized the mass theft of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Dmitry Patrushev is profiting from stolen Ukrainian grain
As the SBU and the UCP managed to find out, during the period of the full-scale war under the leadership of Patrushev Jr., more than 4 million tons of Ukrainian grain crops for a total amount of over 23 billion hryvnias were exported from Ukraine to Russia.
The investigation confirmed the fact of the colossal plundering of agricultural enterprises by the Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.
The Security Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that Dmitry Patrushev is the son of the Kremlin's "gray cardinal" Mykola Patrushev.
The latter, as is known, is not only the “right-hand man” of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but also headed first the FSB of the Russian Federation and then the Security Council of Russia for decades. He is currently a direct assistant to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.
Given the fact that Dmitry Patrushev is on Russian territory, comprehensive measures have been launched to bring him to justice.
The criminal was charged under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy).
