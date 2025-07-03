Watch: SSU used drones to destroy Russian BC warehouses near occupied Khartsyzsk
Watch: SSU used drones to destroy Russian BC warehouses near occupied Khartsyzsk

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
fire
On July 2, SSU drones bombed Russian ammunition depots near temporarily occupied Khartsyzsk.

Points of attention

  • The recent SSU drone strike effectively targeted and destroyed Russian ammunition depots near temporarily occupied Khartsyzsk.
  • Khartsyzsk is strategically important to the Russians as a rear base, making it a significant target for operations aimed at weakening the enemy's offensive potential.
  • The SSU's systematic work to dismantle the rear bases of the Russian army contributes to reducing the enemy's offensive capabilities.

Summer "cotton" from the SSU in Khartsyzsk: what is known

Yesterday, SSU drones successfully struck Russian army ammunition depots in the village of Velikiye Orekhovo near Khartsyzsk (Donetsk region).

Starting at 10 p.m., explosions were heard in the warehouses, and later a powerful secondary detonation of ammunition and a fire began.

Khartsyzsk is located near the temporarily occupied Makiivka and Donetsk and is of important strategic importance, as it is used by the Russians as a logistics base.

The enemy has placed command posts, logistics centers, and ammunition depots there. All of them are legitimate military targets.

The SSU continues its systematic work to weaken the rear bases of the Russian army. Each such special operation reduces the enemy's offensive potential. The SSU's summer "cotton" season is in full swing!

Late yesterday evening, videos appeared online regarding the "cotton" confirmed by the SSU on July 3.

