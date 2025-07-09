SBU detained Chinese spies in Kyiv

On July 9, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that it had detained Chinese spies in the capital who were collecting secret technologies for the production of Ukrainian Neptune missiles.

Chinese spies caught red-handed

The Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine managed to do this — it was they who detained two citizens of the People's Republic of China in Kyiv.

They intended to illegally export secret documentation regarding the Ukrainian RK-360MC “Neptun” missile system to China.

What is important to understand is the unique armament of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the main task of which is to fire destroy all types of combat and landing ships.

It is no secret that it was with the help of the Neptune that the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser Moskva, was destroyed.

According to the SBU, one of the Chinese spies is a 24-year-old former student of one of the Kyiv technical universities.

He remained in Kyiv after being expelled for academic failure in 2023. Another defendant is his father, who permanently resided in China but periodically visited Ukraine to personally coordinate his son's spy work. According to the case materials, the former Chinese student was supposed to obtain technical documentation for the production of Ukrainian Neptunes. Share

To this end, he did everything possible to recruit a Ukrainian citizen who was involved in the development of the latest weapons for the Defense Forces.

The SBU counterintelligence exposed the spy at the initial stage of his intelligence activities and detained him "red-handed" while he was handing over secret documents.

After that, they managed to detain his father, who was supposed to pass secret information to the Chinese special services.

The SBU informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (espionage).