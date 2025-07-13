Russia is preparing for a decisive battle with Ukraine — political scientist

The aggressor country Russia has been escalating its war against Ukraine in recent weeks, including by intensifying drone and missile terror. Many foreign experts have concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to go all-in and is preparing for a decisive battle.

What did Putin plan?

Military equipment expert David Gambling points out that Russia is currently producing thousands of drones every month.

This number could be in the tens of thousands, and that is enough to overwhelm most defense systems that can shoot down missiles, he warns.

Colonel Markus Reisner of the Austrian Armed Forces believes that Putin has 2 strategic goals in his latest combined attacks:

to destroy the military-industrial complex of Ukraine; to influence the Ukrainian public.

Targeted attacks on a population that should be further weakened by terror are an indirect attempt to put pressure on the Ukrainian government, the colonel warns.

German political scientist Andreas Heinemann-Grüder also issued an important warning.

According to the latter, Putin's goal is to disable Ukrainian air defense to such an extent that losses cannot be compensated for by supplies from Western countries.