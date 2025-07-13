What North Korea told Russia — a warning to South Korea
What North Korea told Russia — a warning to South Korea

Source:  Yonhap

As South Korean military intelligence has learned, North Korea could have sent more than 12 million 152 mm shells to the aggressor country Russia to support its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russian propagandists suggest North Korea may send additional troops, including 'military construction workers' and 'sappers', to support military efforts in Kursk, Russia.
  • The Seoul spy agency has learned about the potential deployment of more troops from the Kim Jong-un regime to Russia in the coming months, highlighting the ongoing military collaboration.

Cooperation between North Korea and Russia continues to strengthen

South Korea's Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) warns that North Korea has sent about 28,000 containers of weapons and artillery shells to Russia.

If we count individual 152 mm shells, the number of shells delivered is estimated to have reached over 12 million, the intelligence report says.

What is important to understand is that in the last year alone, North Korea has transferred conventional weapons and about 13,000 troops to Russia to support Moscow's military efforts.

It is possible that the Kim Jong-un regime will send additional troops to Russia in July or August, a Seoul spy agency has learned.

Russian propagandists claim that North Korea will send 5,000 "military construction workers" and 1,000 "sappers" to Kursk, Russia, where the Ukrainian army is conducting its operation.

