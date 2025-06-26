An "elite" resort for Russians has opened in North Korea, with a missile range nearby
Category
World
Publication date

An "elite" resort for Russians has opened in North Korea, with a missile range nearby

North Korea
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

North Korea has inaugurated a "world-class" resort aimed at foreign tourists. But it's primarily looking to attract Russians.

Points of attention

  • North Korea has opened an “elite” resort, the Wonsan Calma, targeting primarily Russian tourists.
  • The resort boasts a four-kilometer beach, hotel buildings, shopping centers, and a water park for up to 20,000 guests.
  • Despite its luxurious amenities, the resort is located near a missile range and an airport, which can disrupt the relaxation atmosphere.

An "elite" resort for Russians has opened in North Korea

The Wonsan Calma resort is located on the east coast of the DPRK on the outskirts of the city of Wonsan. In addition to a four-kilometer beach, several dozen hotel buildings, shopping centers with restaurants, a water park and other elements of a modern resort town have been built here.

The resort, designed to accommodate up to 20,000 tourists at a time, is scheduled to open on July 1.

North Korean authorities held a lavish grand opening for the resort, complete with fireworks and a host of high-ranking guests, including dictator Kim Jong-un and his daughter, the heir to the throne.

Wonsan Calma Resort

The Russian ambassador was also invited to the ceremony, as Pyongyang is counting on a large flow of Russian tourists.

The other day it became known that the Russian airline Nordwind has applied to Rosaviatsia with a request to allow it to operate two regular flights per week from Moscow to Pyongyang.

As befits a totalitarian dictatorship, the location chosen for the resort was quite specific — not far from the missile range, where Kim Jong-un recently watched another launch of a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.

Satellite images also clearly show that a large airport is located right next to the alley with hotel high-rise buildings, which is also unlikely to contribute to a comfortable stay.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea's entry into war against Ukraine — US reaction
US Department of State
The US recognized North Korea's responsibility for the continuation of the war
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea threatens the world with war — what's Russia doing here
North Korea threatens the world with war — what's Russia doing here

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?