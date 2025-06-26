An "elite" resort for Russians has opened in North Korea, with a missile range nearby

North Korea has inaugurated a "world-class" resort aimed at foreign tourists. But it's primarily looking to attract Russians.

An "elite" resort for Russians has opened in North Korea

The Wonsan Calma resort is located on the east coast of the DPRK on the outskirts of the city of Wonsan. In addition to a four-kilometer beach, several dozen hotel buildings, shopping centers with restaurants, a water park and other elements of a modern resort town have been built here.

The resort, designed to accommodate up to 20,000 tourists at a time, is scheduled to open on July 1. Share

North Korean authorities held a lavish grand opening for the resort, complete with fireworks and a host of high-ranking guests, including dictator Kim Jong-un and his daughter, the heir to the throne.

Wonsan Calma Resort

The Russian ambassador was also invited to the ceremony, as Pyongyang is counting on a large flow of Russian tourists.

The other day it became known that the Russian airline Nordwind has applied to Rosaviatsia with a request to allow it to operate two regular flights per week from Moscow to Pyongyang.

As befits a totalitarian dictatorship, the location chosen for the resort was quite specific — not far from the missile range, where Kim Jong-un recently watched another launch of a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.