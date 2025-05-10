North Korea threatens the world with war — what's Russia doing here

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has said that he may start a war with Western countries in the event of aggression towards Russia.
“Sacred Mission”: Kim Jong-un Dreams of World War
According to him, if the West starts “attacking” Russia, he will order his army to help the Russians repel the attack.
Kim Jong-un also called this a “sacred mission” that North Koreans must fulfill “as brothers and comrades.”
Kim Jong-un previously said that the DPRK’s participation in the Russian-Ukrainian war was justified. According to him,
will not hesitate to authorize the use of military force if the US continues what he called military provocations against the Russian Federation.