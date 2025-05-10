North Korea threatens the world with war — what's Russia doing here
North Korea threatens the world with war — what's Russia doing here

North Korea threatens the world with war — what's Russia doing here
Source:  KCNA

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has said that he may start a war with Western countries in the event of aggression towards Russia.

Points of attention

  • Kim Jong-un threatens to start a war with Western countries in the event of aggression towards Russia, describing it as a sacred mission.
  • If the West attacks Russia, Kim Jong-un vows to order his army to assist the Russians in repelling the attack.
  • Kim Jong-un justifies North Korea's potential military involvement in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Sacred Mission”: Kim Jong-un Dreams of World War

According to him, if the West starts “attacking” Russia, he will order his army to help the Russians repel the attack.

If the United States and its Western lackeys, the nuclear powers, do not abandon their dangerous idea of ​​military invasion against our brotherly country, the Russian Federation, and attack again, I will gladly and without hesitation order the DPRK to use military force to repel the enemy’s military invasion in accordance with all the provisions and spirit of the 1945-46 Treaty.

Kim Jong-un also called this a “sacred mission” that North Koreans must fulfill “as brothers and comrades.”

Kim Jong-un previously said that the DPRK’s participation in the Russian-Ukrainian war was justified. According to him,

The US recognized North Korea's responsibility for the continuation of the war

will not hesitate to authorize the use of military force if the US continues what he called military provocations against the Russian Federation.

