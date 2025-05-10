North Korea threatens the world with war — what's Russia doing here

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has said that he may start a war with Western countries in the event of aggression towards Russia.

“Sacred Mission”: Kim Jong-un Dreams of World War

According to him, if the West starts “attacking” Russia, he will order his army to help the Russians repel the attack.

If the United States and its Western lackeys, the nuclear powers, do not abandon their dangerous idea of ​​military invasion against our brotherly country, the Russian Federation, and attack again, I will gladly and without hesitation order the DPRK to use military force to repel the enemy’s military invasion in accordance with all the provisions and spirit of the 1945-46 Treaty. Share

Kim Jong-un also called this a “sacred mission” that North Koreans must fulfill “as brothers and comrades.”

