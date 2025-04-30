North Korea is responsible for Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by the US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce. According to her, the States cannot ignore the fact that the DPRK is not only prolonging the fighting, but is also guilty of massive bloodshed.
Points of attention
- Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already confirmed the participation of North Korean troops on Russia's side in the war against Ukraine.
- European leaders believe this move demonstrates Russia's desperation on the battlefield.
The US recognized North Korea's responsibility for the continuation of the war
According to a State Department spokeswoman, the United States is concerned about North Korea's direct involvement in the war.
Against this background, a representative of the US State Department appealed to the DPRK and called for a halt to the deployment of a military contingent in Russia.
Tammy Bruce drew attention to the fact that Russia's training of the DPRK military directly violates a number of Security Council resolutions.
What is important to understand is that on April 28, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un officially announced the deployment of his troops to Russia for war against Ukraine.
He cynically added that all this is happening within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the DPRK and the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-