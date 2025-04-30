North Korea is responsible for Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by the US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce. According to her, the States cannot ignore the fact that the DPRK is not only prolonging the fighting, but is also guilty of massive bloodshed.

According to a State Department spokeswoman, the United States is concerned about North Korea's direct involvement in the war.

It's quite simple. North Korea is not helpful. They are not helping. There are other countries that are also contributing to this carnage, and their actions are making it possible for it to continue. Third countries like North Korea have perpetuated the Russian-Ukrainian war, and they are responsible for that," Tammy Bruce emphasized.

Against this background, a representative of the US State Department appealed to the DPRK and called for a halt to the deployment of a military contingent in Russia.

Any support provided by the Russian Federation to North Korea in response must be stopped, the diplomatic spokeswoman demands.

Tammy Bruce drew attention to the fact that Russia's training of the DPRK military directly violates a number of Security Council resolutions.

What is important to understand is that on April 28, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un officially announced the deployment of his troops to Russia for war against Ukraine.

He cynically added that all this is happening within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the DPRK and the Russian Federation.