The losses of the Russian army on the Kursk salient reached over 60,000 people. The fighting on this front continues.
Points of attention
- During the Kursk operation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized 62,400 Russian occupiers and 4,500 North Korean soldiers.
- Fighting in this direction continues.
The General Staff of the AFU announced the losses of the Russian army and the DPRK military in the Kursk direction
According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the Kursk operation, namely from August 6, 2024, the losses of the Russian army in the operational zone of the Kursk group of forces are:
personnel — 62.4 thousand people,
of which 25.2 thousand are irrevocable,
sanitary — 36.2 thousand.
The General Staff noted that another 983 Russian army soldiers were taken prisoner.
At the same time, it became known that the total losses of the North Korean army on the Kursk salient amounted to over four and a half thousand killed and wounded.
Let us recall that the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region was launched on August 6, 2024 and has been ongoing for over eight months.
