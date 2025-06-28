Trump reveals his plan for North Korea

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he is serious about "resolving the conflict with North Korea." The US president has not yet said how exactly he will do this.

What Trump has in mind regarding North Korea

American journalists asked the US president whether he had written a letter to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

What is important to understand was reported earlier this month.

Donald Trump did not want to specifically answer this question, but stated:

I have a good relationship with Kim Jong-un, we get along well, really great. So let's see what happens next. Some say there is a potential conflict, but I think we will resolve it. If there is, it will not affect us. Donald Trump President of the United States

A few months ago, the American leader did not rule out the possibility that he might contact North Korea "at some point" and again said that he has a "very good relationship" with Kim Jong-un.