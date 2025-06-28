Trump reveals his plan for North Korea

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he is serious about "resolving the conflict with North Korea." The US president has not yet said how exactly he will do this.
- Trump's reported good relationship with Kim Jong-un raises questions about potential diplomatic initiatives between the two leaders.
- Despite potential conflicts, Trump remains optimistic about resolving issues with North Korea and believes it won't affect the US.
What Trump has in mind regarding North Korea
American journalists asked the US president whether he had written a letter to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
Donald Trump did not want to specifically answer this question, but stated:
A few months ago, the American leader did not rule out the possibility that he might contact North Korea "at some point" and again said that he has a "very good relationship" with Kim Jong-un.
Subsequently, discussions began at the White House on further steps to establish communication with North Korea.
