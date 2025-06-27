Trump announces immediate end to trade talks with Canada

On June 27, the US announced the immediate suspension of all trade negotiations with Canada and threatened to impose new tariffs.

Trump is offended by Canada: what's the matter?

This was stated by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

We have just received information that Canada, a country that is very difficult to trade with, in particular because it has imposed tariffs of up to 400% on dairy products on our farmers for many years, has just announced the introduction of a digital services tax on American technology companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our country. Donald Trump President of the United States

In his opinion, Canadians are "copying the European Union," which did the same and is now also negotiating with the United States.

In light of this outrageous tax, we are hereby suspending all trade negotiations with Canada, effective immediately. We will notify Canada of the tariffs it will pay on business with the United States of America within the next seven days. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

It should be noted that this year Canada has indeed begun to actively develop cooperation with the EU. This happened against the backdrop of the deterioration of relations between Ottawa and Washington after Donald Trump came to power in the US.