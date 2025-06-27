Trump announces immediate end to trade talks with Canada

On June 27, the US announced the immediate suspension of all trade negotiations with Canada and threatened to impose new tariffs.
Points of attention
- President Trump suspends trade negotiations with Canada and plans to impose tariffs in response to Canada's digital services tax on American technology companies.
- Canada's decision to introduce a digital services tax is seen as a direct affront to the US, leading to the breakdown of trade talks between the two countries.
- The strained relations between the US and Canada have intensified, with Trump expressing offense towards Canada's actions and accusing them of mimicking the European Union's trade practices.
Trump is offended by Canada: what's the matter?
This was stated by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.
In his opinion, Canadians are "copying the European Union," which did the same and is now also negotiating with the United States.
In light of this outrageous tax, we are hereby suspending all trade negotiations with Canada, effective immediately. We will notify Canada of the tariffs it will pay on business with the United States of America within the next seven days. Thank you for your attention to this matter!
It should be noted that this year Canada has indeed begun to actively develop cooperation with the EU. This happened against the backdrop of the deterioration of relations between Ottawa and Washington after Donald Trump came to power in the US.
