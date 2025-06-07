Canada provides new military aid to Ukraine
Canada provides new military aid to Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

On June 7, the Canadian authorities officially confirmed that they were providing Ukraine with military assistance worth more than 35 million Canadian dollars (about 25.5 million USD).

  • The assistance includes the supply of armored personnel carriers and equipment from Canadian companies.
  • At least 5 million Canadian dollars will go towards electronic warfare kits from the Canadian defense industry.

Canada continues to support Ukraine

The press service of the country's Ministry of Defense made an official statement on this matter.

She draws attention to the fact that the head of the department, David J. McGinty, participated in the 28th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format.

During the negotiations between the parties, he announced that Ottawa was ready to provide Ukraine with military aid worth 35 million Canadian dollars.

As David J. McGinty noted, 30 million Canadian dollars will be spent on Coyote and Bison armored personnel carriers, as well as new equipment and ammunition from Canadian companies.

What is important to understand is that this is in addition to the previous transfer of 64 Coyote armored vehicles that arrived in Ukraine in December 2024.

According to journalists, the remaining 5 million Canadian dollars will be spent on electronic warfare kits from the Canadian defense industry.

It should be noted that at the 28th meeting in the "Ramstein" format, which took place at NATO headquarters, Ukraine and partner states agreed to create a defense production mechanism.

