Several billion dollars. What is known about Trump's new plan for Ukraine

CBS News has learned that US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to provide Ukraine with new funding, which could include at least several billion dollars, but a final decision has not yet been made.
Points of attention
- NATO is working with member countries to urgently supply American-made ammunition and air defense equipment to Ukraine, showing international collaboration in supporting Ukraine.
- President Trump's plan involves discussions with NATO and European partners on the purchase of American-made equipment, emphasizing support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Trump's new plan for Ukraine
According to insiders, the main purpose of the new funding may be to send a signal to Russia, which is only intensifying its terror against Ukraine.
It is not yet known where exactly the US president plans to get the money from.
It's no secret that he has $3.85 billion at his disposal, left over from Joe Biden's presidency.
They can be used to supply American military equipment to Ukraine.
Anonymous sources also point out that Trump has the right to seize about $5 billion in Russian assets abroad and direct these funds to Ukraine.
It also recently became known that Trump had a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
The focus of their attention was the topic of the purchase of American-made equipment by European partners.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-