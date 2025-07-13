Several billion dollars. What is known about Trump's new plan for Ukraine

CBS News has learned that US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to provide Ukraine with new funding, which could include at least several billion dollars, but a final decision has not yet been made.

Trump's new plan for Ukraine

According to insiders, the main purpose of the new funding may be to send a signal to Russia, which is only intensifying its terror against Ukraine.

It is not yet known where exactly the US president plans to get the money from.

It's no secret that he has $3.85 billion at his disposal, left over from Joe Biden's presidency.

They can be used to supply American military equipment to Ukraine.

Anonymous sources also point out that Trump has the right to seize about $5 billion in Russian assets abroad and direct these funds to Ukraine.

On Friday, NATO said it was working with member countries to "urgently" move American-made ammunition and air defense equipment to Ukraine, but declined to explain whether any new mechanism had been created for this. Share

It also recently became known that Trump had a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.