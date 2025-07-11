Kellogg announced an unusual visit to Ukraine after Trump's statements
Kellogg announced an unusual visit to Ukraine after Trump's statements

Kellogg is going to Ukraine
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg has officially confirmed that he will soon arrive in Ukraine for a visit. According to him, it will be a really long one.

  • The timing of Kellogg's visit coinciding with Trump's statement on Russia raises speculations about potential sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.
  • This visit has sparked interest due to its unusual nature and the possible implications it holds for the relations between the US, Ukraine, and Russia.

Kellogg is going to Ukraine

According to the American official, he intends to visit Ukraine next week, on Monday, July 14.

Trump's envoy made this statement during a conference in Rome, speaking with a Ukrainian journalist.

Keith Kellogg drew attention to the fact that his visit to Kyiv will be unusual, as it will last a whole week.

The American representative also mentioned the extremely busy nature of his schedule, joking that due to his busy schedule, he doesn't even have time for breakfast.

According to preliminary data, during his visit to Kyiv, Keith Kellogg will hold a number of meetings related to the policy of the Donald Trump administration towards Ukraine.

What is also important to understand is that the announced visit of the US President's envoy to the capital coincides with a recent statement by Donald Trump.

The latter promised to make an important statement regarding Russia on Monday, July 14.

According to preliminary data, this may be a matter of increasing sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.

