DIU destroyed the Russian command and control station in Melitopol

On July 11, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine officially confirmed that it had successfully destroyed five Russian occupiers and an enemy command post in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

What is known about the new success of DIU

"Rumble in Melitopol — five invaders and an enemy command post were destroyed," the report says. Share

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that this is a new successful operation of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement.

It was implemented on July 10, 2025 on the territory of one of the enterprises of the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region.

It was in this location that the enemy had set up a logistics base, personnel and military transport. Ukrainian intelligence officers were able to blow it all up.

The detonation occurred at a time when Muscovites were "relaxing" and unloading military transport — five invaders from the so-called "Rosguard" were eliminated. Share

As the GUR notes, as part of this operation, it was also possible to destroy a satellite communications hardware station that the leaders of the Russian army planned to use to control the occupation forces.