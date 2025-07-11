DIU destroyed the Russian command and control station in Melitopol
Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new success of DIU
On July 11, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine officially confirmed that it had successfully destroyed five Russian occupiers and an enemy command post in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

  • The successful operation highlights the bravery and strategic capabilities of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
  • This victory in Melitopol marks another milestone in the ongoing armed struggle for Ukraine against Russian occupation forces.

"Rumble in Melitopol — five invaders and an enemy command post were destroyed," the report says.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that this is a new successful operation of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement.

It was implemented on July 10, 2025 on the territory of one of the enterprises of the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region.

It was in this location that the enemy had set up a logistics base, personnel and military transport. Ukrainian intelligence officers were able to blow it all up.

The detonation occurred at a time when Muscovites were "relaxing" and unloading military transport — five invaders from the so-called "Rosguard" were eliminated.

As the GUR notes, as part of this operation, it was also possible to destroy a satellite communications hardware station that the leaders of the Russian army planned to use to control the occupation forces.

The armed struggle for Ukraine continues! Glory to the Ukrainian partisans! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the GUR.

