DIU destroyed the Russian command and control station in Melitopol

On July 11, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine officially confirmed that it had successfully destroyed five Russian occupiers and an enemy command post in temporarily occupied Melitopol.
Points of attention
- The successful operation highlights the bravery and strategic capabilities of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
- This victory in Melitopol marks another milestone in the ongoing armed struggle for Ukraine against Russian occupation forces.
What is known about the new success of DIU
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that this is a new successful operation of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement.
It was implemented on July 10, 2025 on the territory of one of the enterprises of the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region.
It was in this location that the enemy had set up a logistics base, personnel and military transport. Ukrainian intelligence officers were able to blow it all up.
As the GUR notes, as part of this operation, it was also possible to destroy a satellite communications hardware station that the leaders of the Russian army planned to use to control the occupation forces.
