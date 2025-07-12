According to The Telegraph, Ukraine's future is currently determined by the whims of one man, US President Donald Trump. The efforts of Kyiv's allies are being negated by his decisions, including those concerning Ukraine's reconstruction.
- Trump's actions range from indifference to hostility towards Ukraine, which has catalyzed changes in critical financial support for the nation's recovery.
- The Telegraph's report sheds light on how Trump's interference is overshadowing the sovereignty of initiatives aimed at rebuilding Ukraine post Russian aggression.
What's wrong with Trump's policy on Ukraine?
It recently became known that the American asset management giant BlackRock, which at one time raised tens of billions of dollars for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, has abandoned this role.
He played a key role in creating the "Ukraine Recovery Fund", but after Donald Trump returned to the White House, the situation changed dramatically.
According to World Bank estimates, the country's recovery after Russian aggression will require about $525 billion.
According to journalists, this is extremely revealing for a person whose attitude towards Ukraine has ranged from indifference to outright hostility.
They also suggested that it was Donald Trump's policies that catalyzed the change in BlackRock's position.
