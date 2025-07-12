Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is set to sign an agreement with the European Commission by July 15 on guarantees that his country will not suffer from a complete rejection of Russian gas. This, he says, will allow him to unblock the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

What is Fico seeking?

The head of the Slovak government claims that without guarantees he will not agree to unblock the new EU sanctions package.

"So far we are only at the stage of promises," complained Putin's henchman. Share

He also confirmed that he had held telephone talks with German leader Friedrich Merz this morning.

Fico told reporters it was a "tough" conversation.

Interestingly, the Slovak Prime Minister does not want to reveal the content of this conversation.

"We will not agree to the 18th package until we have something on the table," the pro-Russian politician added. Share

He also once again began to complain that his country is more at risk than any other in the EU of a cutoff in Russian gas supplies, as this would lead to gas shortages, rising transaction fees and raw material prices, and the threat of a €16 billion lawsuit from Russia's Gazprom.