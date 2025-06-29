Fico accused Zelensky of hating him

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has found an excuse for his refusal to visit Ukraine. He blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that he "hates" him.

Fico found a reason not to travel to Ukraine

Fico is trying not to meet with Zelensky.

My meeting with President Zelenskyy makes no sense because he hates me. I see no reason to meet with the President of Ukraine. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico added that he would prefer to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Regarding Ukraine's interest in the visit of Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Fico added that it will actually be a symbolic visit - the president does not have the opportunity to conclude any agreements in Slovakia.

At the same time, the Slovak Prime Minister unexpectedly supported Ukraine's accession to the European Union. In his opinion, this is a way out of the current "difficult situation" for Ukraine.

Recall that on June 25, the majority of EU member states — 26 out of 27 — expressed their willingness to continue providing financial assistance to Ukraine and to do so in the long term. Only pro-Russian Hungary, which effectively blocked negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, was against it. This caused great joy in Orbán.