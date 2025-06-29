Fico accused Zelensky of hating him
Category
Politics
Publication date

Fico accused Zelensky of hating him

Fico accused Zelensky of hating him
Читати українською
Source:  Actuality

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has found an excuse for his refusal to visit Ukraine. He blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that he "hates" him.

Points of attention

  • Robert Fico refuses to visit Ukraine due to feelings of hatred towards President Zelensky.
  • Slovakia supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union, considering it a way out of a difficult situation.
  • Hungary and Slovakia have shown different approaches to the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU, limiting or supporting it respectively.

Fico found a reason not to travel to Ukraine

Fico is trying not to meet with Zelensky.

My meeting with President Zelenskyy makes no sense because he hates me. I see no reason to meet with the President of Ukraine.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico added that he would prefer to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Regarding Ukraine's interest in the visit of Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Fico added that it will actually be a symbolic visit - the president does not have the opportunity to conclude any agreements in Slovakia.

At the same time, the Slovak Prime Minister unexpectedly supported Ukraine's accession to the European Union. In his opinion, this is a way out of the current "difficult situation" for Ukraine.

Ukraine's membership in the EU brings Slovakia more advantages than disadvantages.

Recall that on June 25, the majority of EU member states — 26 out of 27 — expressed their willingness to continue providing financial assistance to Ukraine and to do so in the long term. Only pro-Russian Hungary, which effectively blocked negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, was against it. This caused great joy in Orbán.

Pro-Russian Slovakia, in turn, blocked the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. However, Bratislava, unlike Budapest, supports Ukraine's membership in the EU.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"To suffer because of Ukraine." Fico cynically addressed the EU
Fico is trying to block anti-Russian sanctions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico dreams of Slovakia's "neutrality" — what does this threaten Europe with
Fico
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Fico cynically demands to postpone the vote
Fico

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?