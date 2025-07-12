Patriot for Ukraine. What stage are the negotiations at?

As reported by German Major General Christian Freuding, official Berlin is holding negotiations on the acquisition of Patriot air defense systems from the United States. After that, they intend to transfer them to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Germany is also assisting Ukraine in the production of long-range missiles, further enhancing the country's defense capabilities against potential threats.
- The negotiations involve multiple parties and are at an advanced stage, signaling significant international support for Ukraine's air defense infrastructure.
Ukraine may receive additional Patriots from Germany
Freuding officially confirmed that "close negotiations with allies" are underway on how to "deliver new medium- and long-range air defense systems to the country."
According to him, at all levels "negotiations have been underway for several weeks" regarding the potential supply to Ukraine of one or two Patriot systems, which Berlin may intend to purchase from the United States.
The Bundeswehr Major General also added that Ukraine was able to conclude an agreement on the production of long-range missiles with funding from Germany.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently officially confirmed that the United States will try to convince NATO allies to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine.
After that, German leader Friedrich Merz publicly announced his willingness to purchase Patriot systems from the United States for Ukraine.
As noted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Germany and Norway are already ready to buy three Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukraine.
