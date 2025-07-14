Trump promised to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine — who will pay

US President Donald Trump said that the United States will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, as well as other equipment.

Trump promised Ukraine Patriot systems at Europe's expense

He told reporters about this.

We'll send them the Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin has really surprised a lot of people. He talks nicely, and then in the evening he bombs everyone. But there's a little problem here. I don't like it. Donald Trump President of the United States

At the same time, Western media outlets are divided on what exactly the US president meant. Some say he was referring to Patriot missiles, others say he was referring to the air defense systems themselves, and a number of other media outlets say Trump meant both missiles and the anti-aircraft missile systems themselves.

In addition, the head of the White House did not name the exact number of Patriots that he plans to send to Ukraine. However, he stated that the European Union will reimburse America for their cost.

"We're basically going to supply them with various types of very sophisticated military equipment. They're going to pay us 100% for it, and that's exactly what we want," Trump added, speaking to reporters. Share

This morning, Axios published a story saying that Trump will announce a new arms plan for Ukraine today. It will likely include offensive weapons.