Trump promised to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine — who will pay

US President Donald Trump said that the United States will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, as well as other equipment.
He told reporters about this.
At the same time, Western media outlets are divided on what exactly the US president meant. Some say he was referring to Patriot missiles, others say he was referring to the air defense systems themselves, and a number of other media outlets say Trump meant both missiles and the anti-aircraft missile systems themselves.
In addition, the head of the White House did not name the exact number of Patriots that he plans to send to Ukraine. However, he stated that the European Union will reimburse America for their cost.
This morning, Axios published a story saying that Trump will announce a new arms plan for Ukraine today. It will likely include offensive weapons.
In addition, the publication touched on Trump's statement regarding Patriot, indicating what he said about air defense batteries.
