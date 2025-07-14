Trump promised to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine — who will pay
Trump promised to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine — who will pay

Trump
Source:  Fox News

US President Donald Trump said that the United States will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, as well as other equipment.

Points of attention

  • President Trump announced the decision to send Patriot systems to Ukraine, raising questions about who will bear the expenses for these military supplies.
  • There is ambiguity surrounding whether Trump was referring solely to Patriot missiles, air defense systems, or both in his statement.
  • Trump emphasized that the European Union will reimburse the United States for the costs of supplying sophisticated military equipment to Ukraine.

Trump promised Ukraine Patriot systems at Europe's expense

He told reporters about this.

We'll send them the Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin has really surprised a lot of people. He talks nicely, and then in the evening he bombs everyone. But there's a little problem here. I don't like it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

At the same time, Western media outlets are divided on what exactly the US president meant. Some say he was referring to Patriot missiles, others say he was referring to the air defense systems themselves, and a number of other media outlets say Trump meant both missiles and the anti-aircraft missile systems themselves.

In addition, the head of the White House did not name the exact number of Patriots that he plans to send to Ukraine. However, he stated that the European Union will reimburse America for their cost.

"We're basically going to supply them with various types of very sophisticated military equipment. They're going to pay us 100% for it, and that's exactly what we want," Trump added, speaking to reporters.

This morning, Axios published a story saying that Trump will announce a new arms plan for Ukraine today. It will likely include offensive weapons.

In addition, the publication touched on Trump's statement regarding Patriot, indicating what he said about air defense batteries.

