Patriot for Ukraine. Germany ready to purchase additional air defense systems from the US

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Berlin's readiness to purchase additional Patriot air defense systems from the United States in order to transfer them to Ukraine.

Merz said this at a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Italy on July 10.

We are also ready to purchase additional Patriot systems from the United States to make them available to Ukraine. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

He said he asked US President Donald Trump last week to provide Patriots, noting that "Americans need some of them for themselves, but they also have a lot of them."

"It has not yet been decided whether the delivery will be implemented," the German Chancellor emphasized.

It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of transferring additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.