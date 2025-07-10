Patriot for Ukraine. Germany ready to purchase additional air defense systems from the US
Category
World
Publication date

Patriot for Ukraine. Germany ready to purchase additional air defense systems from the US

Patriot
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Berlin's readiness to purchase additional Patriot air defense systems from the United States in order to transfer them to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Germany, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, is prepared to enhance military support for Ukraine by purchasing additional Patriot air defense systems from the US.
  • The initiative signals Berlin's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities in the midst of security challenges.
  • Chancellor Merz's appeal to the US President highlights the importance of international cooperation in providing crucial military resources to Ukraine, particularly the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

Germany is ready to purchase Patriot from the US for Ukraine

Merz said this at a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Italy on July 10.

We are also ready to purchase additional Patriot systems from the United States to make them available to Ukraine.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

He said he asked US President Donald Trump last week to provide Patriots, noting that "Americans need some of them for themselves, but they also have a lot of them."

"It has not yet been decided whether the delivery will be implemented," the German Chancellor emphasized.

It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of transferring additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany decided to buy Patriot and missiles for Ukraine from the US
Germany is trying to reach an agreement with the US
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukraine needs Patriots." Trump made a new loud statement
Trump said he would continue to help Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?