Patriot for Ukraine. Germany ready to purchase additional air defense systems from the US

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Berlin's readiness to purchase additional Patriot air defense systems from the United States in order to transfer them to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Germany, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, is prepared to enhance military support for Ukraine by purchasing additional Patriot air defense systems from the US.
- The initiative signals Berlin's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities in the midst of security challenges.
- Chancellor Merz's appeal to the US President highlights the importance of international cooperation in providing crucial military resources to Ukraine, particularly the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.
Germany is ready to purchase Patriot from the US for Ukraine
Merz said this at a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Italy on July 10.
He said he asked US President Donald Trump last week to provide Patriots, noting that "Americans need some of them for themselves, but they also have a lot of them."
"It has not yet been decided whether the delivery will be implemented," the German Chancellor emphasized.
It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of transferring additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.
