"If you want war, we will arm Ukraine." US Ambassador to NATO addressed Putin
The US is ready to help Ukraine finally defeat Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

The US ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, has issued a strong and tough statement, including a threat to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The diplomat made it clear that the US will prioritize European arms purchases for Ukraine over other areas.

  • The Russian army's territorial gains in Ukraine have been minimal, with high losses in war and thousands of soldiers being lost daily.
  • The move to arm Ukraine is seen as a significant step towards ending the war in Ukraine, as emphasized by the American ambassador.

The US is ready to help Ukraine finally defeat Russia

According to the American ambassador, under the new agreement, Europe and Canada will pay for weapons for Ukraine that were produced in the United States.

"We produce the best weapons in the world, and everyone wants them (to buy them — ed.). And we will prioritize weapons for Ukraine," Matthew Whitaker emphasized.

He also believes that Trump's new arms decision is a signal to dictator Putin.

We gave you a chance for peace. President Trump is a peacemaker. But if you want war, we will arm Ukraine, and Europe will pay for it.

Matthew Whitaker

Matthew Whitaker

US Ambassador to NATO

The American diplomat also drew attention to the fact that over the past 18 months, the Russian army has been able to capture only 1% of Ukrainian territory.

According to him, the Russians are not succeeding, but are only losing thousands of soldiers every day.

"There are too many civilian casualties in Ukrainian cities. So I think this is a big step towards finally ending this war," Whitaker emphasized.

Politics
