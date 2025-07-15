The US ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, has issued a strong and tough statement, including a threat to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The diplomat made it clear that the US will prioritize European arms purchases for Ukraine over other areas.
Points of attention
- The Russian army's territorial gains in Ukraine have been minimal, with high losses in war and thousands of soldiers being lost daily.
- The move to arm Ukraine is seen as a significant step towards ending the war in Ukraine, as emphasized by the American ambassador.
The US is ready to help Ukraine finally defeat Russia
According to the American ambassador, under the new agreement, Europe and Canada will pay for weapons for Ukraine that were produced in the United States.
He also believes that Trump's new arms decision is a signal to dictator Putin.
The American diplomat also drew attention to the fact that over the past 18 months, the Russian army has been able to capture only 1% of Ukrainian territory.
According to him, the Russians are not succeeding, but are only losing thousands of soldiers every day.
