Ukraine to deploy tens of thousands of interceptors to protect against Russian drones

Not long ago, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukrainian interceptor drones have proven to be really effective in protecting against Russian “shaheeds.” In general, Ukraine is preparing to deploy tens of thousands of such interceptors, which will form a kind of dome over its territories.
Points of attention
- Kyiv's allies have the option to join forces in implementing this drone defense project, highlighting the collaborative efforts to safeguard Ukraine against security threats.
- The flexibility of the project's expansion depends on the manufacturer's production capacity and the state budget, with the possibility of Western allies stepping in to support if needed.
There will be many more interceptor drones
According to Forbes, the Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine has signed contracts for the production of "tens of thousands" of interceptor drones.
They will be the ones who will fight against Russian drones, which are becoming more and more numerous in Ukrainian skies.
The Director of the Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine, Arsen Zhumadilov, made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, the destruction of hundreds of Shaheds by interceptor drones is an achievement.
Such successes indicate that the project needs to be scaled up immediately.
According to the latter, if the manufacturer can produce more drones than Ukraine can pay for, then Western allies will come to the rescue.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-