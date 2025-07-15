Ukraine to deploy tens of thousands of interceptors to protect against Russian drones

Not long ago, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukrainian interceptor drones have proven to be really effective in protecting against Russian “shaheeds.” In general, Ukraine is preparing to deploy tens of thousands of such interceptors, which will form a kind of dome over its territories.

There will be many more interceptor drones

According to Forbes, the Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine has signed contracts for the production of "tens of thousands" of interceptor drones.

They will be the ones who will fight against Russian drones, which are becoming more and more numerous in Ukrainian skies.

The Director of the Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine, Arsen Zhumadilov, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the destruction of hundreds of Shaheds by interceptor drones is an achievement.

Such successes indicate that the project needs to be scaled up immediately.

"Tens of thousands of interceptor drones are what we have already contracted and will continue to contract. Now our contracts, on the one hand, depend on the capabilities of the manufacturer, and on the other, on the capabilities of the state budget," Zhumadilov emphasized. Share

According to the latter, if the manufacturer can produce more drones than Ukraine can pay for, then Western allies will come to the rescue.