The loud statements of US President Donald Trump, which were made on July 14, pleasantly shocked many, but not Russia. Ukraine will receive a lot of weapons and support, but as a result it may be disappointed, because the American leader does not want to deal a crushing blow to Russia, although he could have done so long ago.

What's wrong with Trump's policy towards Ukraine and Russia?

As CNN notes, no one can ignore the fact that the US president has made decisions that are extremely important for Ukraine.

For example, he allowed NATO members to purchase American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Whatever the actual scale of the arms transfer, this is exactly what Ukraine needs, the journalists emphasize.

The first thing is that Patriot systems can shoot down the missiles with which Russia attacks Ukrainian cities, and only Donald Trump can authorize their supply.

Kyiv lacked precisely these and other American weapons, which were not named but may be included in the supply.

But the main problem for Ukraine is that Trump has not announced secondary sanctions against countries that buy Russian oil. This, the publication acknowledges, could seriously hit the military budget of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to journalists, after the new decisions of the US president, Ukraine will initially feel relieved, but may later be disappointed.