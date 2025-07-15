Former Russian President and close confidant of the Russian dictator Dmitry Medvedev has commented on US leader Donald Trump's ultimatum to impose tough sanctions on Russia if a peace agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days. He made it clear that Moscow is supposedly ignoring US threats.
Points of attention
- The world awaits the consequences of the conflict between Russia and the US, with Trump expressing dissatisfaction with Russia's actions and warning of tough sanctions if a peace agreement is not achieved within 50 days.
- The tensions between the US and Russia escalate as Trump plans to supply Ukraine with various weapons, including Patriot missiles, fully paid for.
Medvedev publicly challenged Trump
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council cynically stated that the American leader had presented a "theatrical ultimatum" to official Moscow.
In addition, last month, Putin's henchman came under a barrage of criticism from Donald Trump.
The US President was outraged by Medvedev's words about nuclear weapons in Iran.
After that, Medvedev began to justify himself by saying that he did not support the US attack on Iran, but that the Kremlin, they say, did not plan to supply nuclear weapons to Tehran.
What is important to understand is that on July 14, US leader Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's actions and also warned that he was ready to impose tough sanctions against Russia if a peace agreement was not reached within 50 days.
In addition, he added that he plans to provide Ukraine with various types of weapons, including Patriot, which will be "fully paid for."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-