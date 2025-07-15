Former Russian President and close confidant of the Russian dictator Dmitry Medvedev has commented on US leader Donald Trump's ultimatum to impose tough sanctions on Russia if a peace agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days. He made it clear that Moscow is supposedly ignoring US threats.

Medvedev publicly challenged Trump

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council cynically stated that the American leader had presented a "theatrical ultimatum" to official Moscow.

The world shuddered, expecting the consequences. Militant Europe was disappointed. Russia was indifferent, — said Dmitry Medvedev in a statement. Share

In addition, last month, Putin's henchman came under a barrage of criticism from Donald Trump.

The US President was outraged by Medvedev's words about nuclear weapons in Iran.

He rhetorically wondered whether the former Russian president really "carelessly used that very word (nuclear!) and said that he and other countries would supply Iran with nuclear warheads." Share

After that, Medvedev began to justify himself by saying that he did not support the US attack on Iran, but that the Kremlin, they say, did not plan to supply nuclear weapons to Tehran.

What is important to understand is that on July 14, US leader Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's actions and also warned that he was ready to impose tough sanctions against Russia if a peace agreement was not reached within 50 days.

In addition, he added that he plans to provide Ukraine with various types of weapons, including Patriot, which will be "fully paid for."