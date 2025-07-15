Why Trump is siding with Ukraine — insiders named 3 reasons

Washington Post journalist David Ignatius has learned from his anonymous sources that US leader Donald Trump's recent decisive steps in support of Ukraine have their own very specific reasons. One of them is that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly shown contempt for the US president.

Putin made Trump very angry

According to insiders, the head of the White House decided to escalate for three reasons.

Donald Trump has finally realized that Putin does not respect him, but only feigns readiness for peace. The Russian dictator stubbornly ignores the American leader's call for a ceasefire against Ukraine; The US President saw the effectiveness of US military power in using B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles against Iran. He understood that this tool could also be used against Russia; Trump believes that Putin will agree to peace talks only under the threat of greater force.

As the Russians like to say, Trump decided to "escalate for the sake of de-escalation," journalist Ignatius said. Share

However, the main problem is that the American leader ultimately decided to escalate, the consequences of which are impossible to predict.