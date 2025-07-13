Putin threw a new tantrum and expressed his claims to the West
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin threw a new tantrum and expressed his claims to the West

Putin lashes out at the West with new accusations
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The illegitimate leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has begun to complain that the West has remained indifferent to Russia's interests for many years. He also claims that the USSR was liquidated in the hope of joining the West.

Points of attention

  • Despite previously considering ideological differences as the main cause of conflicts, Putin now asserts that geopolitical interests are at the core of the contradictions between Russia and the West.
  • Putin's statements highlight ongoing tensions between Russia and the West, shedding light on the perceived indifference towards Russia's interests and strategic concerns.

Putin lashes out at the West with new accusations

The Russian dictator assures that the geopolitical aspect is hindering normal relations between the Russian Federation and the West, and not the communist ideology of the USSR, as previously believed.

Many people believe, and I, oddly enough, believed... that the main contradictions are [contradictions] of an ideological nature.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

He also began to argue that after the collapse of the USSR, the indifferent attitude towards the state strategic interests of the Russian Federation remained.

"It was due to a clear desire to achieve some geopolitical advantages. Moreover, when I became president, I didn't immediately understand everything," the illegitimate head of the Kremlin complains.

Putin also laments that despite all efforts to convey Russia's position, the West has remained indifferent to its interests.

It became obvious to me that ideology probably had some importance, but still, geopolitical interests lie at the heart of all these contradictions. That's the main thing.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's ballistic missile stockpiles have been significantly reduced
Russia's reserves are significantly reduced
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tactical game. What Ukraine can expect from Trump next
What game is Trump playing right now?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The front line may freeze. What's really happening on the battlefield
The phenomenon of “drone warfare” in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?