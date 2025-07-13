The illegitimate leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has begun to complain that the West has remained indifferent to Russia's interests for many years. He also claims that the USSR was liquidated in the hope of joining the West.
Points of attention
- Despite previously considering ideological differences as the main cause of conflicts, Putin now asserts that geopolitical interests are at the core of the contradictions between Russia and the West.
- Putin's statements highlight ongoing tensions between Russia and the West, shedding light on the perceived indifference towards Russia's interests and strategic concerns.
Putin lashes out at the West with new accusations
The Russian dictator assures that the geopolitical aspect is hindering normal relations between the Russian Federation and the West, and not the communist ideology of the USSR, as previously believed.
He also began to argue that after the collapse of the USSR, the indifferent attitude towards the state strategic interests of the Russian Federation remained.
Putin also laments that despite all efforts to convey Russia's position, the West has remained indifferent to its interests.
More on the topic
