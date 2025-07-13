The illegitimate leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has begun to complain that the West has remained indifferent to Russia's interests for many years. He also claims that the USSR was liquidated in the hope of joining the West.

Putin lashes out at the West with new accusations

The Russian dictator assures that the geopolitical aspect is hindering normal relations between the Russian Federation and the West, and not the communist ideology of the USSR, as previously believed.

Many people believe, and I, oddly enough, believed... that the main contradictions are [contradictions] of an ideological nature. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

He also began to argue that after the collapse of the USSR, the indifferent attitude towards the state strategic interests of the Russian Federation remained.

"It was due to a clear desire to achieve some geopolitical advantages. Moreover, when I became president, I didn't immediately understand everything," the illegitimate head of the Kremlin complains. Share

Putin also laments that despite all efforts to convey Russia's position, the West has remained indifferent to its interests.