The front line may freeze. What's really happening on the battlefield
The front line may freeze. What's really happening on the battlefield

The phenomenon of "drone warfare" in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal has concluded that the dominance of drones in Russia's war against Ukraine means the front line could soon be completely frozen.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has been at the forefront of drone innovations during the conflict, while Russia introduced critical modifications like fiber-optic cables for enhanced drone control.
  • The continuous development of drone technology signifies a future where the front line may become increasingly 'frozen' due to the strategic advantages drones bring to the battlefield.

The phenomenon of “drone warfare” in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war

Journalists point out that the importance of drones is currently difficult to overestimate.

They can lay mines, deliver cargo, and evacuate the wounded and dead.

Their key advantage is tracking any movements along the front line, as well as directing strikes against enemy manpower and equipment.

According to the publication, no innovation has had a greater impact on the course of hostilities than first-person view (FPV) strike drones.

Although most of the innovations in drones during the war were developed by Ukraine, the Russians pioneered the most important modification of FPV drones — the addition of a fiber-optic cable connecting the drone to the pilot.

It was after this that Ukraine created the "Vampire" drone, which can operate in the dark.

Drone technology continues to develop, which means the front line could be “frozen” even more.

