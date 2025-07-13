Russia's ballistic missile stockpiles have been significantly reduced

As of early July 2025, the aggressor country Russia has at its disposal about 300 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and their North Korean counterparts KN-23. This data was shared with journalists by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

Russia's reserves are significantly reduced

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian invaders currently have more than 250 Iskander-Ms and about 50 KN-23s left.

We also cannot ignore the fact that the Russian army has deployed over 60 launchers of operational-tactical complexes near the Ukrainian border. They are the ones that launch the above-mentioned missiles.

As of mid-May, the occupiers had about 580 ballistic missiles for such OTRKs, military intelligence reported to LIGA.net. Share

At the same time, it became known that the Russian invaders had increased production compared to 2024 and began producing 60 missiles per month instead of 40.

What is also important to understand is that over the past two months, during attacks on Ukraine, the enemy used 88 Iskander-M/KN-23s — air defense forces were able to destroy 23 of them.