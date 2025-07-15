Budanov revealed to Kellogg Russia's plan for war against NATO

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, took part in a briefing for the special representative of the US President, Keith Kellogg. During it, he shared with the envoy of Donald Trump important data regarding the Kremlin's intentions.

What is known about the meeting between Budanov and Kellogg?

A joint briefing of representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine was held in Kyiv, chaired by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

It was organized for the US delegation led by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Kyrylo Budanov and his deputy, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, participated in the event together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, the Chief of the General Staff, Major General Andriy Hnatov, as well as representatives of the intelligence community.

According to GUR, Donald Trump's team was briefed on the current operational situation, an assessment of the Kremlin's plans until 2036, as well as data on Russia's preparations for an armed conflict not only against Ukraine, but also against NATO countries.