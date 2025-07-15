Budanov revealed to Kellogg Russia's plan for war against NATO
Budanov revealed to Kellogg Russia's plan for war against NATO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the meeting between Budanov and Kellogg?
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, took part in a briefing for the special representative of the US President, Keith Kellogg. During it, he shared with the envoy of Donald Trump important data regarding the Kremlin's intentions.

Points of attention

  • Kirill Budanov emphasized the significance of using force as a language understood by Russia, underscoring the need for vigilance and collaboration to address the evolving security threats.
  • With ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing, it is essential for Ukraine and NATO allies to strategize effectively in response to the potential threats outlined in the briefing.

What is known about the meeting between Budanov and Kellogg?

A joint briefing of representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine was held in Kyiv, chaired by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

It was organized for the US delegation led by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Kyrylo Budanov and his deputy, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, participated in the event together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, the Chief of the General Staff, Major General Andriy Hnatov, as well as representatives of the intelligence community.

According to GUR, Donald Trump's team was briefed on the current operational situation, an assessment of the Kremlin's plans until 2036, as well as data on Russia's preparations for an armed conflict not only against Ukraine, but also against NATO countries.

The Kremlin’s imperial ambitions are not limited to Ukraine—they extend to all of Europe. However, with the support of the United States, we can stop Russia and nullify its military potential.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of GUR MOU

