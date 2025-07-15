Russia's massive attack on Ukraine — how the air defenses responded

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the evening and night of July 14 and July 15, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 267 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully destroy 178 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- PPO reports highlight the results of Ukraine's air defense operations, with emphasis on the successful interception of enemy UAVs and simulator drones.
- Despite the challenges, Ukrainian soldiers remain determined to 'hold the sky' and achieve victory together in the face of aggression from Russian invaders.
The PPO reports on the results of its work
This time, the Russians carried out the air attack from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, the Donetsk Oblast.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
Moreover, it is emphasized that 66 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
It is also indicated that 23 UAVs were hit in 7 locations, and downed ones (fragments) fell in 9 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-