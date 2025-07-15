Russia's massive attack on Ukraine — how the air defenses responded

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the evening and night of July 14 and July 15, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 267 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully destroy 178 enemy targets.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

This time, the Russians carried out the air attack from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, the Donetsk Oblast.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 1:00 p.m., air defenses shot down 178 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Share

Moreover, it is emphasized that 66 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

It is also indicated that 23 UAVs were hit in 7 locations, and downed ones (fragments) fell in 9 locations.