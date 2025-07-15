According to Politico, it is the US Senate Majority Leader, John Thune, who is holding back a package of devastating sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia. It is important to understand that it was previously believed that the main problem lies in the position of US leader Donald Trump.

What is John Tune trying to achieve?

As journalists managed to find out, the latter announced that he would postpone the promotion of a package of sanctions against Russia's trading partners.

This happened after Donald Trump made it clear that he was ready to deal a powerful sanctions blow to Russia in 50 days if it did not agree to a peace deal with Ukraine.

"It looks like the president is going to try to do some of this on his own now. If at some point the president decides that it makes sense and adds the value and leverage that he needs in these negotiations to move the bill forward, then we will do it. We will be ready for that," Tune said. Share

According to the latter, the unilateral actions of the American leader can completely replace a separate bill on sanctions, and will also bring the Russian dictator to the negotiating table.