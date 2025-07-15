According to Politico, it is the US Senate Majority Leader, John Thune, who is holding back a package of devastating sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia. It is important to understand that it was previously believed that the main problem lies in the position of US leader Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- Trump's comments on the effectiveness of tariffs highlight a complex dynamic in the decision-making process regarding US sanctions against Russia.
- The situation reflects the intricate interplay between the executive and legislative branches of the US government in shaping foreign policy towards Russia.
What is John Tune trying to achieve?
As journalists managed to find out, the latter announced that he would postpone the promotion of a package of sanctions against Russia's trading partners.
This happened after Donald Trump made it clear that he was ready to deal a powerful sanctions blow to Russia in 50 days if it did not agree to a peace deal with Ukraine.
According to the latter, the unilateral actions of the American leader can completely replace a separate bill on sanctions, and will also bring the Russian dictator to the negotiating table.
Trump previously made it clear that 500% tariffs don't make much sense, as 100% would serve the same function.
