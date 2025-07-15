Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, known for his pro-Russian stance, cynically stated that he would demand that the European Union impose sanctions for human rights violations against Ukrainian officials whom Budapest considers involved in the alleged fatal beating of a Hungarian man at a territorial recruitment center in Transcarpathia.

Orban is again trying to ruin Ukraine's reputation

According to Putin's henchman, during the EU Council meeting on July 15, where a number of sanctions decisions are planned to be discussed, his team will insist on including Ukrainian officials in the EU sanctions lists for human rights violations in connection with the death of Yosyp Shebesten from Transcarpathia, allegedly as a result of beatings during forced mobilization.

What is important to understand is that a few days ago, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Fyodor Sándor after media reports that a Hungarian citizen had died in Transcarpathia, allegedly after being beaten by CCK employees.

The Land Forces Command officially confirmed that the deceased — Yosyp Shebesten — was a citizen of Ukraine, mobilized on June 14 on legal grounds.

In addition, it is noted that on June 18, the man left the military unit without weapons on his own, and six days later he went to the hospital in Berehove.

During the examination, no physical injuries were reportedly found on him.