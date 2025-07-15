On July 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal submitted his resignation. He published a corresponding statement on social networks.
Points of attention
- The renewal of the Ukrainian government under the leadership of Yulia Svyrydenko signals potential changes in the country's governance and policies.
- The recent developments in Ukrainian politics hint at an upcoming government program of action, bringing anticipation for the future direction of the nation.
Shmyhal resigns
However, the current head of government does not explain why he made such a decision.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wants to see Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense.
It is quite likely that the Cabinet of Ministers will soon be headed by Yulia Svyridenko — this was also recently announced by the head of state himself.
On June 15, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Yulia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov.
According to the Ukrainian leader, they are preparing the first steps of a renewed government.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-