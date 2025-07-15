Shmyhal resigns as Prime Minister of Ukraine
Shmyhal resigns as Prime Minister of Ukraine

Denis Shmyhal
On July 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal submitted his resignation. He published a corresponding statement on social networks.

  • The renewal of the Ukrainian government under the leadership of Yulia Svyrydenko signals potential changes in the country's governance and policies.
  • The recent developments in Ukrainian politics hint at an upcoming government program of action, bringing anticipation for the future direction of the nation.

Thank you to our defenders who are holding the front and protecting Ukraine! Thank you to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the trust! Thank you to the entire team for their tireless work for our country! Glory to Ukraine!

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

However, the current head of government does not explain why he made such a decision.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wants to see Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense.

It is quite likely that the Cabinet of Ministers will soon be headed by Yulia Svyridenko — this was also recently announced by the head of state himself.

I have proposed to Yulia Svyrydenko to lead the government of Ukraine and significantly update its work. I look forward to presenting the new government's program of action in the near future.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

On June 15, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Yulia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to the Ukrainian leader, they are preparing the first steps of a renewed government.

"We have detailed the tasks for the next six months," the president said.

