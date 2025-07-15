Shmyhal resigns as Prime Minister of Ukraine

On July 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal submitted his resignation. He published a corresponding statement on social networks.

Shmyhal resigns

Thank you to our defenders who are holding the front and protecting Ukraine! Thank you to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the trust! Thank you to the entire team for their tireless work for our country! Glory to Ukraine! Denys Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

However, the current head of government does not explain why he made such a decision.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wants to see Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense.

It is quite likely that the Cabinet of Ministers will soon be headed by Yulia Svyridenko — this was also recently announced by the head of state himself.

I have proposed to Yulia Svyrydenko to lead the government of Ukraine and significantly update its work. I look forward to presenting the new government's program of action in the near future. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

On June 15, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Yulia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to the Ukrainian leader, they are preparing the first steps of a renewed government.