"Productive conversation". Zelenskyy met with Kellogg in Kyiv
"Productive conversation". Zelenskyy met with Kellogg in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
On July 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy and US Special Representative Kellogg discussed the path to peace and joint actions to achieve it, including air defense and defense weapons procurement.
  • The conversation emphasized the importance of US leadership in imposing sanctions against Russia and halting Moscow's inappropriate ambitions.
  • Issues of strengthening defense capabilities through joint production and procurement of weapons were a key focus of the meeting.

Zelenskyy met with Kellogg in Kyiv: what they talked about

Zelensky noted that the conversation with General Keith Kellogg was productive.

We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer. This includes strengthening air defense for Ukraine, joint production, and purchasing defense weapons together with Europe. And of course, sanctions against Russia and those who help it. We hope for the leadership of the United States, because it is clear that Moscow will not stop unless its inadequate ambitions are stopped by force.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President thanked Keith Kellogg for this visit to Ukraine.

Grateful to President Trump for important signals of support and positive decisions for both our countries. We appreciate the support of the American people.

