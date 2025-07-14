"Productive conversation". Zelenskyy met with Kellogg in Kyiv

On July 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy and US Special Representative Kellogg discussed the path to peace and joint actions to achieve it, including air defense and defense weapons procurement.
- The conversation emphasized the importance of US leadership in imposing sanctions against Russia and halting Moscow's inappropriate ambitions.
- Issues of strengthening defense capabilities through joint production and procurement of weapons were a key focus of the meeting.
Zelenskyy met with Kellogg in Kyiv: what they talked about
Zelensky noted that the conversation with General Keith Kellogg was productive.
The President thanked Keith Kellogg for this visit to Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-