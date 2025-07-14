US President's Special Representative Kellogg arrived on a visit to Ukraine
Kellogg
Source:  Andriy Yermak

On the morning of July 14, US Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg visits Ukraine to address crucial issues related to defense, security, and cooperation.
  • The principle of peace through strength, emphasized by US President Donald Trump's administration, is central to the discussions.
  • Ukraine is preparing for negotiations with Kellogg and expects America's support in the confrontation with Russia.

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine for a visit

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

We welcome the US President's Special Representative, Keith Kellogg, to Ukraine. Defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the US — there are many topics for discussion.

According to him, "Russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through strength is the principle of US President Donald Trump and we support this approach."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing full information for negotiations with Kellogg and is counting on America's full understanding of what can be done to force Russia to peace.

