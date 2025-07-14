US President's Special Representative Kellogg arrived on a visit to Ukraine

On the morning of July 14, US Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv.

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine for a visit

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

We welcome the US President's Special Representative, Keith Kellogg, to Ukraine. Defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the US — there are many topics for discussion. Share

According to him, "Russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through strength is the principle of US President Donald Trump and we support this approach."