US President's Special Representative Kellogg arrived on a visit to Ukraine

On the morning of July 14, US Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv.
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine for a visit
This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.
According to him, "Russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through strength is the principle of US President Donald Trump and we support this approach."
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing full information for negotiations with Kellogg and is counting on America's full understanding of what can be done to force Russia to peace.
