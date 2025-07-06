Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations — how Kellogg reacted

US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg revealed details of the telephone conversation between American and Ukrainian leaders Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Trump promised continued support for Ukraine, recognizing the complexity of the situation and pledging ongoing assistance.
- The interactions between the American and Ukrainian leaders shed light on diplomatic relations and the future prospects for collaboration between the two countries.
Kellogg assessed the results of the negotiations
What is important to understand is that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the end of his conversation with Trump, called it "the best in all this time."
Keith Kellogg immediately reacted to this loud statement on his social networks:
Moreover, Kellogg expressed gratitude to Zelensky after his condolences regarding the terrible loss of life during the Texas floods.
It is worth noting that American leader Donald Trump frankly admitted that he was satisfied with the conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place the day before.
He also promised further support for Ukraine:
