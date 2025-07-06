Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations — how Kellogg reacted

US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg revealed details of the telephone conversation between American and Ukrainian leaders Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kellogg assessed the results of the negotiations

What is important to understand is that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the end of his conversation with Trump, called it "the best in all this time."

Keith Kellogg immediately reacted to this loud statement on his social networks:

Okay. This is classic Donald Trump. Always ready to sympathize. Keith Kellogg Special Envoy of the US President for Ukraine

Moreover, Kellogg expressed gratitude to Zelensky after his condolences regarding the terrible loss of life during the Texas floods.

"Both presidents recognize the pain of losing young people in both peacetime and wartime. Compassion is a key part of leadership," he stressed. Share

It is worth noting that American leader Donald Trump frankly admitted that he was satisfied with the conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place the day before.

He also promised further support for Ukraine: