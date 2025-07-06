Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations — how Kellogg reacted
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations — how Kellogg reacted

Kellogg assessed the results of the negotiations
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg revealed details of the telephone conversation between American and Ukrainian leaders Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • Trump promised continued support for Ukraine, recognizing the complexity of the situation and pledging ongoing assistance.
  • The interactions between the American and Ukrainian leaders shed light on diplomatic relations and the future prospects for collaboration between the two countries.

Kellogg assessed the results of the negotiations

What is important to understand is that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the end of his conversation with Trump, called it "the best in all this time."

Keith Kellogg immediately reacted to this loud statement on his social networks:

Okay. This is classic Donald Trump. Always ready to sympathize.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

Special Envoy of the US President for Ukraine

Moreover, Kellogg expressed gratitude to Zelensky after his condolences regarding the terrible loss of life during the Texas floods.

"Both presidents recognize the pain of losing young people in both peacetime and wartime. Compassion is a key part of leadership," he stressed.

It is worth noting that American leader Donald Trump frankly admitted that he was satisfied with the conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place the day before.

He also promised further support for Ukraine:

We have helped them and will continue to help them... The situation is quite complicated. We will see what happens next.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Maloney reveals details of talks with Trump on Ukraine
Maloney tried to negotiate with Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO Secretary General Names Putin's Next Target After Ukraine
Russia may attack Estonia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
One-way trip. The Brazilian president unexpectedly betrayed Putin
Putin is scared of visiting Brazil

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?