Source:  Forbes

Back in 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This decision effectively led to his becoming an exile on the international stage — the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is being betrayed even by his closest allies.

  • Putin's continued aggression in Ukraine has drawn criticism from various countries, including the EU, UK, Switzerland, Canada, and the US.
  • Putin's attempt to participate in the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro faced obstacles due to potential arrest and trial by the ICC, showcasing his diminishing influence globally.

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation intended to participate in the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

However, Putin could not ignore the fact that he could be arrested and extradited to The Hague to stand trial for war crimes committed during the war against Ukraine.

As journalists managed to learn, the Kremlin demanded that the Brazilian leader guarantee that Putin would not be detained by order of the ICC during the July meeting.

Despite significantly increased pressure from Moscow, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva refused to grant immunity to the Russian dictator.

That is, if Putin did go to Brazil, it would be a one-way trip for him.

This information was confirmed by Atlantic Council scholar Peter Dickinson.

It's no secret that Putin continues to imitate the image of an "all-powerful ruler," but in fact his movement in the world is becoming increasingly restricted.

When his cruise missiles began bombing modern Ukrainian medical centers and ancient World Heritage cultural outposts, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, and the United States immediately spoke out against him.

