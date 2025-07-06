Back in 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This decision effectively led to his becoming an exile on the international stage — the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is being betrayed even by his closest allies.

Putin is scared of visiting Brazil

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation intended to participate in the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

However, Putin could not ignore the fact that he could be arrested and extradited to The Hague to stand trial for war crimes committed during the war against Ukraine.

As journalists managed to learn, the Kremlin demanded that the Brazilian leader guarantee that Putin would not be detained by order of the ICC during the July meeting.

Despite significantly increased pressure from Moscow, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva refused to grant immunity to the Russian dictator.

That is, if Putin did go to Brazil, it would be a one-way trip for him.

This information was confirmed by Atlantic Council scholar Peter Dickinson.

It's no secret that Putin continues to imitate the image of an "all-powerful ruler," but in fact his movement in the world is becoming increasingly restricted.