A large-scale transport collapse has begun in Russia due to the attack by Ukraine

A new attack by Ukrainian drones on the aggressor country Russia has caused massive problems for the enemy. Due to the danger on July 5, a huge number of flights were canceled at airports in Russia - passengers do not hide their indignation.

What is known about the collapse in Russia?

According to Russian opposition media, hundreds of flights are currently being delayed.

In light of recent events, schedules are being quickly adjusted, but this leads to even greater collapse and new delays.

For example, due to the danger of UAVs at Sheremetyevo, 174 flights were canceled and another 47 were delayed, which caused crowds to gather in the airport building.

In addition, it is noted that restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft were introduced at Kaluga Airport on the afternoon of July 5, and were only lifted the next morning.

The "Carpet" regime has been in effect at the Nizhny Novgorod airport "Strigino" for 24 hours. Passengers spent the night on the floor in the waiting room. At least 12 flights were canceled there. At Pulkovo, more than 30 flights were delayed due to the danger of UAVs. Share

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that last night, 120 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by regular air defense systems: