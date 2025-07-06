A large-scale transport collapse has begun in Russia due to the attack by Ukraine
Category
Events
Publication date

A large-scale transport collapse has begun in Russia due to the attack by Ukraine

What is known about the collapse in Russia?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A new attack by Ukrainian drones on the aggressor country Russia has caused massive problems for the enemy. Due to the danger on July 5, a huge number of flights were canceled at airports in Russia - passengers do not hide their indignation.

Points of attention

  • The situation has caused adjustments to flight schedules, leading to further collapses and delays, with airports struggling to manage the disruptions effectively.
  • The incident underscores the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, impacting not only military operations but also civilian transportation, raising concerns about the safety and reliability of air travel in the region.

What is known about the collapse in Russia?

According to Russian opposition media, hundreds of flights are currently being delayed.

In light of recent events, schedules are being quickly adjusted, but this leads to even greater collapse and new delays.

For example, due to the danger of UAVs at Sheremetyevo, 174 flights were canceled and another 47 were delayed, which caused crowds to gather in the airport building.

In addition, it is noted that restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft were introduced at Kaluga Airport on the afternoon of July 5, and were only lifted the next morning.

The "Carpet" regime has been in effect at the Nizhny Novgorod airport "Strigino" for 24 hours. Passengers spent the night on the floor in the waiting room. At least 12 flights were canceled there. At Pulkovo, more than 30 flights were delayed due to the danger of UAVs.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that last night, 120 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by regular air defense systems:

  • 30 — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

  • 29 — over the territory of the Kursk region,

  • 18 — over the territory of the Oryol region,

  • 17 — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

  • 13 — over the territory of the Tula region,

  • 4 — over the territory of Kaluga region,

  • 3 — over the territory of the Leningrad region,

  • 2 — over the territory of the Smolensk region,

  • 2 — over the territory of the Novgorod region,

  • 1 — over the territory of the Tver region,

  • 1 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
5 civilians killed in Donetsk and Kherson regions as a result of Russian attacks
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
What is known about the situation in the Donetsk and Kherson regions?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU announced the destruction of a Russian plane
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 6, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?