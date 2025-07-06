A new attack by Ukrainian drones on the aggressor country Russia has caused massive problems for the enemy. Due to the danger on July 5, a huge number of flights were canceled at airports in Russia - passengers do not hide their indignation.
Points of attention
- The situation has caused adjustments to flight schedules, leading to further collapses and delays, with airports struggling to manage the disruptions effectively.
- The incident underscores the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, impacting not only military operations but also civilian transportation, raising concerns about the safety and reliability of air travel in the region.
What is known about the collapse in Russia?
According to Russian opposition media, hundreds of flights are currently being delayed.
In light of recent events, schedules are being quickly adjusted, but this leads to even greater collapse and new delays.
For example, due to the danger of UAVs at Sheremetyevo, 174 flights were canceled and another 47 were delayed, which caused crowds to gather in the airport building.
In addition, it is noted that restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft were introduced at Kaluga Airport on the afternoon of July 5, and were only lifted the next morning.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that last night, 120 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by regular air defense systems:
30 — over the territory of the Bryansk region,
29 — over the territory of the Kursk region,
18 — over the territory of the Oryol region,
17 — over the territory of the Belgorod region,
13 — over the territory of the Tula region,
4 — over the territory of Kaluga region,
3 — over the territory of the Leningrad region,
2 — over the territory of the Smolensk region,
2 — over the territory of the Novgorod region,
1 — over the territory of the Tver region,
1 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov.
