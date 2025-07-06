5 civilians killed in Donetsk and Kherson regions as a result of Russian attacks
5 civilians killed in Donetsk and Kherson regions as a result of Russian attacks

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
What is known about the situation in the Donetsk and Kherson regions?
Russian invaders continue to terrorize various regions of Ukraine on a daily basis. Over the past 24 hours, Donetsk and Kherson regions have suffered the most, with at least 5 civilians killed and 10 injured.

Points of attention

  • Details provided by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration shed light on the tragic situation in the affected areas.
  • The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports further destruction caused by Russian attacks in the Kyiv region, amplifying the gravity of the situation.

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk and Kherson regions?

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers killed 3 civilians in the region: in Andriyivka, Novohryhorivka, and Myrnograd.

In addition, it is noted that 7 more people in the region were injured during the day — two each in Andriyivka, Novohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk, and one more in Rivne.

According to the latest data, 2 people were killed and 3 more were injured in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression.

Russian military personnel struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 5 high-rise buildings and 6 private houses.

In addition, Russian soldiers damaged a gas station, a garage, and private cars.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that a new hostile attack caused destruction and fires in the industrial and residential sectors of the Vyshhorod community, located in the Kyiv region.

