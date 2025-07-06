Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The new Russian attack on Ukraine began at 8:30 p.m. on July 5 and is still ongoing. The enemy carried out an air attack with 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and 157 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Points of attention

  • The continuous air attack from multiple directions emphasizes the urgency for heightened vigilance and coordinated efforts by Ukrainian defenders to protect their airspace.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains vigilant and resilient, emphasizing the importance of unity in facing the ongoing threat and aiming for victory in defense of the nation.

The enemy carried out the air attack from the following directions: Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 08:30, air defenses neutralized 117 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the north, east, south, and center of the country. 98 were shot down by fire weapons, 19 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that enemy strike UAVs were hit in 19 locations, as well as the downed ones falling in 2 locations.

What is important to understand is that the air attack continues, new groups of "shaheeds" have entered from the north!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

