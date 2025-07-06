Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

The new Russian attack on Ukraine began at 8:30 p.m. on July 5 and is still ongoing. The enemy carried out an air attack with 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and 157 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

The enemy carried out the air attack from the following directions: Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 08:30, air defenses neutralized 117 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the north, east, south, and center of the country. 98 were shot down by fire weapons, 19 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that enemy strike UAVs were hit in 19 locations, as well as the downed ones falling in 2 locations.

What is important to understand is that the air attack continues, new groups of "shaheeds" have entered from the north!