The General Staff of the AFU announced the destruction of a Russian plane

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Defense Forces successfully neutralized 2 tanks, 3 armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, 2 multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, one aircraft, 216 operational-tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 104 units of enemy automotive equipment.
Points of attention
- Continuous attacks and air strikes by the Russian army demonstrate the intensity of the conflict in the region.
- The AFU's defense forces remain resilient in the face of ongoing aggression, with latest reports highlighting their successful operations and achievements.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 6, 2025
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/06/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,026,440 (+1,180) people
tanks - 10992 (+2) units.
armored combat vehicles — 22,956 (+3) units.
artillery systems - 29,960 (+39) units.
MLRS — 1430 (+2) units.
air defense systems — 1192 (+1) units.
aircraft — 421 (+1) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 43,825 (+216) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54252 (+104) units.
In addition, it is noted that on July 5, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked two command posts, four artillery pieces, and seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian army.
Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched one missile and 65 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, using two missiles and 117 guided bombs.
Moreover, the Russians carried out 6,074 attacks, 119 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3,724 kamikaze drones for attacks.
