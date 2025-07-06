According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte, the new victim of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be Estonia, which, as is known, is a member of NATO.
- The potential timeline for a Russian attack on Estonia is estimated to be within the next 5-7 years, as stated by NATO leadership.
- Despite the concerns, there is no need to panic as NATO remains vigilant and prepared to defend its members against any threats.
Russia may attack Estonia
Journalists asked the NATO Secretary General to comment on the exercises in Estonia, which are being carried out to test its readiness for a possible Russian invasion.
Media representatives drew attention to the fact that the country does not have an air force or navy.
As Rutte noted, Estonia could indeed become Putin's next target after Ukraine.
However, there is no need to panic, because NATO leadership knows what needs to be done to protect each of the bloc's members.
According to Rutte, Russia could attack Estonia in 5-7 years.
