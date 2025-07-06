NATO Secretary General Names Putin's Next Target After Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Names Putin's Next Target After Ukraine

Source:  The New York Times

According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte, the new victim of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be Estonia, which, as is known, is a member of NATO.

Points of attention

  • The potential timeline for a Russian attack on Estonia is estimated to be within the next 5-7 years, as stated by NATO leadership.
  • Despite the concerns, there is no need to panic as NATO remains vigilant and prepared to defend its members against any threats.

Journalists asked the NATO Secretary General to comment on the exercises in Estonia, which are being carried out to test its readiness for a possible Russian invasion.

Media representatives drew attention to the fact that the country does not have an air force or navy.

Overall, things didn't go very well for Estonia, the NYT editorial team writes.

As Rutte noted, Estonia could indeed become Putin's next target after Ukraine.

However, there is no need to panic, because NATO leadership knows what needs to be done to protect each of the bloc's members.

We have all the plans in place for an attack on Estonia — and the Russians know this — our response will be devastating. I can't go into all the details because Vladimir Putin, I know, watches these programs. But we have to be sure that we have not only these plans, but also the people and military equipment to execute them.

According to Rutte, Russia could attack Estonia in 5-7 years.

