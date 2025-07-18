Russia attacked various regions of Ukraine — there are dead and wounded
Russia attacked various regions of Ukraine — there are dead and wounded

State Emergency Service
During the night of July 17 and 18, various settlements in Ukraine came under attack by Russian invaders. Thus, enemy drones once again attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhia region, as well as the Kharkiv region. Local authorities report many injured and killed.

  • Ukrainian soldiers successfully managed to destroy Russian UAVs, but the attacks have caused significant harm to civilians, including injuries and deaths.
  • Medical and educational institutions have been affected in the Kharkiv region, with reports of injuries and damages to residential buildings due to the attacks.

The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Telegram.

At night, the Russian army struck with drones the Pavlohrad district — Verbkivska and Bogdanivska communities. A 52-year-old man was killed. Two more, aged 38 and 40, were injured.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A transport company was also hit — a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished.

The enemy attacked the Rozdorsk community of the Synelnyky district with drones — vehicles were also burned there.

The Russians also struck Nikopol. The consequences are currently being clarified.

Ukrainian soldiers were able to destroy 3 Russian UAVs over the region.

In the Kharkiv region, 4 people are currently injured, there is damage, including to medical and educational institutions. The enemy's target was Chuhuyev.

The first explosions occurred around 05:00 in the morning.

This time there are 4 wounded, who are already receiving medical assistance. Residential buildings, a family doctor's office, and an educational institution were damaged, — said the head of Chuguiev, Halyna Minaeva.

One person died as a result of a nighttime strike by the occupiers on the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhia region.

A 64-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on the Stepnogorsk community. His body was just discovered at the arrival site, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the OVA.

