Thales air defense missile supply. Ukraine signs historic deal with Britain

The UK and Ukraine have signed a deal to supply Ukraine with Thales air defence missiles. The UK government has called the deal "historic".
Points of attention
- This partnership not only enhances Ukraine's defense capabilities but also supports British businesses, boosting exports and fostering solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
Ukraine signs historic agreement with Britain
This is stated in a statement on the British government website.
Britain will produce missiles for Thales air defense systems for Ukraine for 19 years. The project cost is 2.5 billion pounds.
In total, Britain will supply Ukraine with 5,000 such missiles.
The agreement on missiles for air defense systems will be signed on July 10 at the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome.
Britain will also provide Ukraine with bilateral assistance worth up to £283 million during 2026.
Thales missiles are 70mm missiles used against attack drones. The missile has a range of up to 3,000 meters and can be fired from heavy machine guns. Some missiles are laser-guided.