Trump will "aggressively" seek to end Russia's war against Ukraine
US Department of State
The US State Department has officially announced that American leader Donald Trump is determined to "aggressively" implement his own approach to ending Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

  • The announcement by Donald Trump signifies a continued effort to address the ongoing aggression by Russia against Ukraine and uphold international security.
  • The US President's unwavering commitment to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war is evident in the proactive measures being taken to support Ukraine in defense efforts.

A statement on this matter was made by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

"I think the president (US President Trump - ed.) is the person who will make these decisions, and he continues to approach this aggressively so that his vision for ending this conflict (Russia's war against Ukraine - ed.) is realized," she said.

The State Department spokeswoman drew attention to the fact that Donald Trump is currently "quite transparently" expressing his assessment of the situation and demonstrating restraint.

Against this background, Tammy Bruce also added that the American leader will adhere to agreements with NATO to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for defense.

As mentioned earlier, on July 14, Donald Trump announced an agreement between the United States and the Alliance, according to which the supply of American weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.

In addition, the head of the White House announced the provision of additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Kyiv.

