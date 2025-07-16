Putin made an absurd demand after Trump's ultimatum
Putin made an absurd demand after Trump's ultimatum

Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has begun demanding that White House President Donald Trump put pressure on Ukraine. The Kremlin is cynically lying that Kyiv does not want to start a new round of talks to end the war.

Points of attention

  • The statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sheds light on the escalating demands and expectations in the ongoing conflict.
  • The international community, spearheaded by President Trump, plays a crucial role in mediating the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, with recent exchanges signaling potential paths to resolution.

The Kremlin has come up with a new strange demand

The permanent Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.

Russian propagandists asked the latter whether it was possible to agree with allies to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky's team so that "the Ukrainian side would return to the negotiating table."

We call on everyone to do this (to put pressure on Ukraine — ed.), in this case the main ones are the mediation efforts of the United States — President Trump and his team. And many statements have been made, many words of disappointment have been spoken, but we, of course, want to hope that in parallel with this, pressure is being exerted on the Ukrainian side.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

What is important to understand is that during the negotiations in Istanbul on June 2, when the second round of meetings took place, Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed on the return of "6,000 to 6,000" bodies of the dead soldiers.

Kyiv and Moscow were also able to reach an agreement on the "all-for-all" exchange of seriously wounded and young servicemen aged 18 to 25.

Over the past month, a number of exchanges and returns to Ukraine of both prisoners of war and the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers have taken place.

