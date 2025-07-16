As noted by Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the aggressor country Russia can no longer independently conduct an offensive operation. That is why it is buying weapons from the DPRK and Iran, and is also doing everything possible to attract as many foreigners as possible to its troops.
Points of attention
- The complex network of arms procurement involving China, Iran, and North Korea underscores Russia's challenges in sustaining its military capabilities.
- The evolving dynamics in the region point towards a shifting landscape where Russia's ability to lead independent offensives is called into question by Ukrainian military experts.
Russia can no longer fight without the help of allies
He also emphasized that if the aggressor country could carry out an offensive on the battlefield on its own, the Kremlin would not have tried to increase weapons production in North Korea, buy equipment for its missiles from European countries through roundabout means, and they would not have bought components from China.
The Chairman of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that North Korea is becoming a transshipment hub between China and Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-