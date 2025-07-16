"It will hit hard." NATO Secretary General addresses Putin's allies

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, secondary sanctions against Russia could also be an extremely powerful blow to China, Brazil and India if dictator Vladimir Putin ignores US leader Donald Trump's ultimatum to end the war.

NATO Secretary General threatens Putin's henchmen

Mark Rutte has publicly warned that secondary sanctions could hit China, Brazil and India "very hard".

I'm calling on these three countries. Maybe you should pay attention to this, because it might hit you hard. Please call Vladimir Putin and tell him that he needs to get serious about peace talks. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

According to him, European allies will "find money" for Ukraine so that it has the strength and resources to continue defending itself from Russian aggression until any peace talks begin.

As mentioned earlier, on July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed outrage at Russia's actions and threatened to impose very tough sanctions if the Kremlin does not want to sign a peace agreement within the next 50 days.