"It will hit hard." NATO Secretary General addresses Putin's allies
Category
Economics
Publication date

"It will hit hard." NATO Secretary General addresses Putin's allies

NATO Secretary General threatens Putin's henchmen
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, secondary sanctions against Russia could also be an extremely powerful blow to China, Brazil and India if dictator Vladimir Putin ignores US leader Donald Trump's ultimatum to end the war.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump's ultimatum to Russia underscores the seriousness of the situation, with the threat of imposing harsh tariffs if a peace agreement is not reached within 50 days.
  • The looming possibility of secondary sanctions underscores the interconnectedness of global politics and the potential ripple effects of conflicts between major powers.

NATO Secretary General threatens Putin's henchmen

Mark Rutte has publicly warned that secondary sanctions could hit China, Brazil and India "very hard".

I'm calling on these three countries. Maybe you should pay attention to this, because it might hit you hard. Please call Vladimir Putin and tell him that he needs to get serious about peace talks.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General

According to him, European allies will "find money" for Ukraine so that it has the strength and resources to continue defending itself from Russian aggression until any peace talks begin.

As mentioned earlier, on July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed outrage at Russia's actions and threatened to impose very tough sanctions if the Kremlin does not want to sign a peace agreement within the next 50 days.

If we don't reach an agreement within 50 days, we will impose very severe tariffs, about 100%. You call them secondary tariffs (tariffs against Russia's trading partners. — Ed.)

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's ballistic missile stockpiles have been significantly reduced
Russia's reserves are significantly reduced
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"They're already shipping." Trump announced important news about Patriot
Ukraine will soon receive even more Patriot
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: MI-8 helicopter crashes in Russia
Russia loses another helicopter

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?