"It will hit hard." NATO Secretary General addresses Putin's allies

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, secondary sanctions against Russia could also be an extremely powerful blow to China, Brazil and India if dictator Vladimir Putin ignores US leader Donald Trump's ultimatum to end the war.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump's ultimatum to Russia underscores the seriousness of the situation, with the threat of imposing harsh tariffs if a peace agreement is not reached within 50 days.
- The looming possibility of secondary sanctions underscores the interconnectedness of global politics and the potential ripple effects of conflicts between major powers.
NATO Secretary General threatens Putin's henchmen
Mark Rutte has publicly warned that secondary sanctions could hit China, Brazil and India "very hard".
According to him, European allies will "find money" for Ukraine so that it has the strength and resources to continue defending itself from Russian aggression until any peace talks begin.
As mentioned earlier, on July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed outrage at Russia's actions and threatened to impose very tough sanctions if the Kremlin does not want to sign a peace agreement within the next 50 days.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-