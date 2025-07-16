Watch: MI-8 helicopter crashes in Russia

An Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Khabarovsk Territory of Russia with 5 people on board. According to preliminary data, none of them survived.
- This crash comes only 2 months after another MI-8 helicopter crash in the Oryol region of Russia, pointing to concerning trends in aviation safety in the country.
- Both pro-Kremlin and opposition media outlets have reported on the incident, shedding light on the broader impact of the tragedy within Russia.
This is reported by both pro-Kremlin and opposition media.
According to their data, the helicopter belonged to Vzlyot airline.
It disappeared on July 14 during a flight from Okhotsk to Magadan. There were five people on board the vessel: three crew members and two technicians.
It is worth noting that the helicopter was returning to Magadan after repairs.
The search for the aircraft after its unexpected disappearance lasted two days. On July 16, wreckage with traces of fire was found near Cape Gadikan in the Khabarovsk Territory.
By the way, 2 months ago, a military Mi-8 helicopter also crashed in the Oryol region of Russia. None of the crew members survived.
