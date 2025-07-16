Watch: MI-8 helicopter crashes in Russia
Source:  online.ua

An Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Khabarovsk Territory of Russia with 5 people on board. According to preliminary data, none of them survived.

Points of attention

  • This crash comes only 2 months after another MI-8 helicopter crash in the Oryol region of Russia, pointing to concerning trends in aviation safety in the country.
  • Both pro-Kremlin and opposition media outlets have reported on the incident, shedding light on the broader impact of the tragedy within Russia.

Russia loses another helicopter

This is reported by both pro-Kremlin and opposition media.

According to their data, the helicopter belonged to Vzlyot airline.

It disappeared on July 14 during a flight from Okhotsk to Magadan. There were five people on board the vessel: three crew members and two technicians.

It is worth noting that the helicopter was returning to Magadan after repairs.

The search for the aircraft after its unexpected disappearance lasted two days. On July 16, wreckage with traces of fire was found near Cape Gadikan in the Khabarovsk Territory.

After the imposition of sanctions against Russia for its bloody war against Ukraine, aircraft accidents in the Russian Federation increased. This was explained by the lack of necessary parts, which the Russian Federation had previously imported from Western countries.

By the way, 2 months ago, a military Mi-8 helicopter also crashed in the Oryol region of Russia. None of the crew members survived.

